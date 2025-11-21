Lucinda Williams and Norah Jones Join Forces on New Song “We’ve Come Too Far to Turn Around”

Home News Ajala Fields November 21st, 2025 - 10:04 PM

Pioneering, multi-Grammy winning artist Lucinda Williams has released her soul-bearing, inspirational new song “We’ve Come Too Far To Turn Around,” featuring multi-Grammy winner Norah Jones on piano and harmony vocals. The track appears on Williams’ forthcoming album World’s Gone Wrong, out on January 23rd, which is a hard-hitting wake-up call and a battle cry as a response to the socio-political chaos surrounding us.

“We’ve Come Too Far to Turn Around” is a deeply moving, soul-bearing anthem of endurance in the face of hardship, injustice and moral struggle while upholding an unwavering resolve to continue forward. The narrator refuses to succumb to hatred or division but instead exudes resilience and spiritual fortitude. Jones’ and Williams’ soaring vocals offer a breathtaking finale to the album. Watch the video for “We’ve Come Too Far to Turn Around” below.



World’s Gone Wrong is a raw and unapologetic set of songs that were written and recorded with a sense of urgency. Throughout nine original tracks, Williams offers songs that do not just chronicle our times but challenge us to rise above them. A timely cover of Bob Marley’s “So Much Trouble In The World” features a captivating duet with the incomparable Mavis Staples. On World’s Gone Wrong, Williams finds beauty, grit and grace in a world on edge. The album reaffirms Williams’ place as one of the most vital and uncompromising voices in American music.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford