This is Lorelei, Norah Jones, Patti Harrison & Clare O’Kane Make Appearances at Yo La Tengo’s Hanukkah Night 5 Concert

Night 5 of Yo La Tengo‘s annual Hanukkah celebration at Bowery Ballroom was a super-sized edition of openers with Nate Amos‘ This is Lorelei kicking things off. Amos is also in Water From Your Eyes, who are YLT’s Matador Records labelmates. It was followed by comedy next via Clare O’Kane and Patti Harrison, according to BrooklynVegan.

This was the second night in a row where Yo La Tengo played with no guest collaborator and their set opened with the quiet version of “Big Day Coming” and included “Autumn Sweater,” “Deeper Into Movies,” “Satellite,” covers of The Dixie Cups’ “Gee, The Moon Is Shining Bright” and Wilco’s “If I Ever Was a Child,” and more before launching into the fast version of “Big Day Coming,” and closing with “Mushroom Cloud of Hiss” and “Dream Away.”

For the encore, Norah Jones was welcomed in, who joined them for a cover of The Dixie Cups’ “I’m Gonna Get You,” as well as Randy Newman’s “I Think It’s Going to Rain Today.” Jones also did her own “Carry On,” followed by Yo La Tengo’s “Tears Are In Your Eyes,” then Jones’ “Little Broken Hearts” before closing out Night 5 with Bob Dylan’s “I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight.”

James McNew made the Night 5 mix CD, Matt Clarke was the post-show DJ and proceeds from the show benefited Just Making A Change For Families. Watch the “Tears Are In Your Eyes” performance below.

Photo Credit: Nathan Edge