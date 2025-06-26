Josh Homme On Kyuss Reuniting: “I Don’t Have Negative Feelings About Anybody, It’s Possible”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 26th, 2025 - 1:47 PM

According to metalinjection.net, will people finally see a Kyuss reunion? Nothing is set in stone at the moment but former Kyuss guitarist Josh Homme said in a recent interview with Kyuss World founder Nathan Lawver that it is a possibility, if only to set the record straight and end Kyuss on a good note.

“I don’t know. I just feel like the punctuation of Kyuss. It was such a perfect little unit, and it ended the way it should. And was totally in support of what was happening in Kyuss Lives! and things like that. It was just [that] there were some tricky things that were pulled. I think it’s good for people to know what happened.” said Homme.

The artist adds: “But it always left me with a strange feeling, because it’s, like, you wanna set things right. And plus I just don’t think it’s good… There’s no reason to hold on to anything negative. I don’t have negative feelings about anybody. None of that stuff matters. So, yeah, it’s possible.”

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback