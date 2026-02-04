Josh Homme Covers “Night Prowler” by AC/DC During Dean Delray’s Bon Scott Tribute Concert

Home News Jasmina Pepic February 4th, 2026 - 6:05 PM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

Josh Homme delivered a standout moment at Dean Delray’s annual Bon Scott tribute concert when he performed “Night Prowler,” the eerie deep cut originally by AC/DC, honoring the late singer’s legacy. The show brought together an all-star lineup of rock musicians to celebrate Bon Scott’s enduring influence and marked a special, celebratory night of music and remembrance. Fans in attendance were thrilled to witness Homme’s take on one of the most atmospheric songs from the Highway to Hell era.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @dessaroux

According to RevolverMag the tribute performance took place as part of comedian Dean Delray’s 60th birthday celebration, which doubled as the final edition of his long-running Bon Scott-era tribute show at the Avalon in Los Angeles. The evening blended stand-up comedy with two hours of live music from an impressive roster of artists assembled to honor Scott’s career and impact. Homme’s appearance was one of the highlights, joining in on a rendition of “Night Prowler,” a slow, blues-infused track known for its haunting vibe and storytelling about nocturnal prowling that closes out AC/DC’s Highway to Hell album.

Homme’s performance brought a raw, emotional tone to the song that resonated deeply with the crowd, evoking the same sense of suspense and twilight blues that made the original iconic. Visuals from the stage captured the singer and accompanying musicians bathed in dim, moody lighting that matched the track’s ominous feel. Fans shared clips online of Homme channeling the ghostly atmosphere of “Night Prowler,” his vocals weaving through the song’s creeping guitar lines and slow rhythm, making for a memorable tribute to a song rarely played live and a frontman whose spirit continues to inspire generations of rock artists. The tribute night underlined just how influential Bon Scott’s work remains across the rock community.