Yungblud, Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello & More Win Best Rock Performance Grammy For “Changes (Live From Villa Park)”

Home News Khalliah Gardner February 1st, 2026 - 2:25 PM

Yungblud, Nuno Bettencourt Frank Bello and many other famous rock musicians won the Best Rock Performance Grammy for their exciting live version of “Changes” performed at Villa Park. They achieved this during the Back to the Beginning concert, which was a special tribute to Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath’s last show. Loudwire reported a lot about the performance, showing how important it was. The song “Changes,” which is well-known in rock history, was given a new twist by talented artists at the event. Their teamwork brought exciting new energy to this classic song and won over both audiences and critics.

The Back to the Beginning concert was a special event celebrating Black Sabbath’s big impact on rock music. By playing “Changes,” the performers wanted to honor their lasting legacy and show how music has evolved over time. This version of “Changes” highlighted how Black Sabbath’s music remains relevant and continues to inspire new generations today. The performance was even more special thanks to the amazing musicians. Bettencourt wowed everyone with his incredible guitar skills, playing each part with feeling and accuracy.

Bello’s expert bass playing added strong support that resonated through Villa Park, making the music deeper and richer. Yungblud brought lively energy and a unique voice that captured the song’s emotion perfectly. Winning this Grammy showed how great their performance was and celebrated the lasting influence of Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath. On stage, they expressed appreciation for the music legends who preceded them. Their teamwork not only honored rock music’s history but also showed how it continues to grow today.