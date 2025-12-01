Ozzy Osbourne Merch Store Releases Limited Edition Shirt Dissing Roger Waters

Home News Emily Lopez December 1st, 2025 - 10:34 PM

Since the “Prince of Darkness” passed away in July of this year, there has been a very public feud between the Osbourne family and Roger Waters, former bassist and songwriter for rock band Pink Floyd.

After Ozzy Osbourne died, Waters made comments regarding Osbourne’s career during his appearance on The Independent Ink podcast, saying, “Ozzy Osbourne, who just died, bless him, in his, whatever that state that he was in his whole life, we’ll never know. Although, he was all over the TV for hundreds of years with his idiocy and nonsense.”

Naturally, the Osbourne family has since made statements regarding Waters as well. According to Loudwire, their most recent response is in the form of a shirt on the Ozzy Osbourne store. The shirt says “Ozzy Rules” on the front and “Another Prick in The Wall” on the back. The back of the shirt also shows Ozzy urinating a rainbow onto a wall that is similar to that on The Wall by Pink Floyd. According to the website, the shirt will only be available for purchase for 48 hours.

The official Ozzy Osbourne Instagram page also posted an announcement for the shirt, including audio of Sharon Osbourne talking about Waters from a recent episode of The Osbournes podcast.

At this time, Waters hasn’t responded to the new shirt; however, it is not unlikely that he will eventually make a statement on the matter. While fans haven’t been given a detailed history on what started the feud between Ozzy and Waters, it has now gotten to the point where it extends past the two rock legends.