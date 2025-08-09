Trivium Invite Machine Head’s Robb Flynn Onstage For Cover Of Black Sabbath’s “Symptom Of The Universe” In Tribute To Late Ozzy Osbourne

Home News Skyy Rincon August 9th, 2025 - 9:49 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Last month, Machine Head’s Robb Flynn joined Gojira onstage for a live cover of Sepultura’s “Territory” during the band’s appearance at a music festival in Greece. Now, Flynn has joined another iconic metal group to pay tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne. During Trivium’s recent performance at Bloodstock festival in the UK, the band invited Flynn to join them for a rendition of Black Sabbath’s “Symptom of the Universe.”

Frontman Matt Heafy prefaced the cover by paying his respects to Osbourne, “So, we recently lost a hero of metal. I shouldn’t even say a hero of metal. A man without whom’s influence none of this shit would exist. I wouldn’t be here, we wouldn’t be here — none of these fucking bands would be here. Metal would not sound the fucking same, rock wouldn’t sound the same, fucking metalcore, deathcore, none of that shit would fucking exist without this man. And you know exactly what I’m talking about.”

Osbourne passed away a mere couple of weeks after Black Sabbath’s monumental Back To The Beginning Show in Birmingham, England. His death prompted a plethora of tributes in his honor from heartfelt social media eulogies to Black Sabbath and solo Ozzy covers galore.

In other news, Trivium has announced their new EP Struck Dead will be released on October 31 via Roadrunner Records. The record will include the tracks “Struck Dead (Pain Is Easier To Remember),” “Six Walls Surround Me” and the lead single “Bury Me With My Screams.”

