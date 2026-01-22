Savages Share Previously Unreleased Cover Of Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid” & Original Song “Prayer”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 22nd, 2026 - 5:01 PM

According to BrooklynVegan.com, the UK band Savages released their second album, Adore Life, 10 years ago today and to celebrate, the band has shared two previously unreleased songs from the era, which is a mournful, piano-led cover of Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid” and the atmospheric slow-burner “Prayer.” Both tunes are fabulous Ozzy‘s spirit can be felt trough the dynamic instrumentation and vocal performance.

“Celebrating 10 years of Adore Life, we’re sharing with you two unreleased songs that never made it onto the albums. We left them exactly as they were – no retakes, no remixing. What you’ll hear is precisely how they were first recorded. To us, they feel like snapshots of a moment in time, and while we’ve never been ones to dwell too much on nostalgia we felt these songs offered a fresh perspective on the band, or at the very least – a gentle reminder of its magic. Enjoy the music and video. It is our gift to you. Happy Birthday to ‘Adore Life.’ What a record. What a time,” said Savages.

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt