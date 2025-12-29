Trans-Siberian Orchestra Pays Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne by Performing a Cover of Black Sabbath’s “Changes”

Home News Emily Lopez December 29th, 2025 - 11:53 PM

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, also known as the Prince of Darkness, passed away in July, shaking fans of Black Sabbath and metal music alike. Since his passing, many artists have given tributes in his memory as they grieve the loss of such a great talent. Trans-Siberian Orchestra have now joined the list of musicians paying their respects by performing a cover of one of Black Sabbath’s songs. According to Blabbermouth, during Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s December 21 concert, Trans-Siberian Orchestra performed a cover of Black Sabbath’s “Changes” as a mash-up with Savatage’s “Sleep.” Their December 21 concert is part of the band’s Winter 2025 Tour, which will last until December 30 with a total of 106 concerts at a variety of locations across the country.

This cover also served as a tribute to Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s producer, composer and lyricist Paul O’Neill, who had passed away in 2017. O’Neill used his vision for a band that didn’t just conform to traditional rock acts — rather it allowed the singers be able to play characters in his rock operas — to help make Trans-Siberian Orchestra into the band fans know and love.

The performance was well received by the audience and it served as a testament to the legacies both O’Neill and Osbourne have left behind. Both musicians have had lasting impacts on the genre of rock music, pioneering their own unique styles to further expand the possibilities for future musicians. For those who missed the performance, a video of the performance has since been uploaded onto YouTube for fans to watch.