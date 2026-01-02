Yungblud & The Smashing Pumpkins Team Up For Collaborative New Rendition Of “Zombie”

Home News Leila Franco January 2nd, 2026 - 12:52 PM

Yungblud has teamed up with The Smashing Pumpkins for a new reimagining of his GRAMMY-nominated track “Zombie,” marking a historic first for the alt-rock legends. The collaboration is the first time The Smashing Pumpkins have ever featured on another artist’s recording in their career.

Produced by Matt Schwartz alongside Billy Corgan himself, the new rendition pushes “Zombie” into heavier, more urgent territory. While the original version carried raw emotional weight, this rework amplifies the intensity of the song. The collaboration traces back to a chance meeting between Yungblud and Billy Corgan last July in Birmingham, during Black Sabbath’s farewell concert where both artists participated in tributes honoring Ozzy Osbourne. Yungblud later reached out directly to Corgan, inviting him to reinterpret “Zombie” together. “I sent Billy an email, asking if he would re-imagine this song with me and when he agreed to it, it was a dream come true,” Yungblud shared. “To watch one of my idols work on something that I had written was one of the greatest honours of my life. I love that this new version of ‘Zombie’ is heavier, it has Billy Corgan’s iconic guitar sound, it has more urgency and it rips my heart out. I’m so proud of it.” Corgan echoed the mutual respect behind the collaboration, adding, “Yungblud’s star shines bright, so it’s been great fun to lend our zig-zag voice to his ‘Zombie’ which he’s said was inspired by one of our own. Hence the encouragement that we make this rendition as personal as possible and I’m proud to say we’ve done that; if only to honor him in return.”

The official music video, directed by Charlie Sarsfield, visually mirrors the song’s bleak emotional landscape. Shot in a snow-covered graveyard, the video features Yungblud performing alongside The Smashing Pumpkins, surrounded by cold, stark imagery that matches the song’s themes. The wintry setting, combined with stark performance shots, gives the video an almost haunting quality.