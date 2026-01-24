Tedeschi Trucks Band Releases New Single “I Got You” And Announces New Album Future Soul For March 2026 Release

Home News Khalliah Gardner January 24th, 2026 - 3:16 PM

The Tedeschi Trucks Band, known for their exciting mix of blues, rock, and soul music, has caught everyone’s attention with the news about their new album Future Soul, which will come out on March 20, 2026. This much-awaited sixth studio album is expected to stand out in their collection by combining TTB’s unique style with fresh ideas.The album’s first single, “I Got You,” gives listeners a taste of the band’s new direction.

Mike Mattison, who plays guitar and sings in the group, wrote this song that brings back classic sounds like Derek and the Dominos or Delaney and Bonnie. It’s a catchy tune with a moderate pace that stays true to their style but also tries something new musically. According to Derek Trucks, it feels both familiar and refreshingly different for TTB as they continue developing their music. The release of the official music video for “I Got You” makes things even more exciting. The video tells a story that highlights themes of connection and support found in the song. While the band performs with their usual energy, scenes showing friendship and strength are shown, pulling viewers into an engaging experience that enhances what they hear in the lyrics.

Future Soul is shaping up to be an impressive music album, produced by well-known Mike Elizondo and co-produced by Trucks. It was recorded at their Swamp Raga Recording Studio in Florida as well as Phantom Studios in Tennessee. The album mixes various styles like funk, rock ‘n’ roll, blues, and soul. Thanks to band members Mattison, Gabe Dixon and Tyler Greenwell working together on it, the album showcases a wide range of sounds that emphasize the band’s skillful musicianship.

Future Soul Track Listing

1.Crazy Cryin’

2.I Got You

3.Who Am I

4.Hero

5.What In The World

6.Future Soul

7.Under The Knife

8.Be Kind

9.Devil Be Gone

10.Shout Out

11.Ride On

Photo Credit: Owen Ela