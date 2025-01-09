Memorial Concert In Memory of Dickey Betts Announces Lineup Featuring Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks And More

Home News Clare Gehlich January 9th, 2025 - 6:41 PM

Almost a year after the passing of Dickey Betts, the renowned guitarist and founding member of the Allman Brothers Band, his extraordinary guitar work and enduring spirit continue to leave an indelible mark on rock music. In February, a tribute concert will honor his life and legacy, as reported by SPIN. Betts died at 80 on April 18, 2024, due to cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, at his home in Osprey, Florida.

On Feb. 28, 2025, the Macon City Auditorium in Macon, Georgia — home to the Allman Brothers Band’s rich history — will host “In Memory of Dickey Betts.” Organized by Betts’ son, Duane Betts, the event will feature an exciting lineup of collaborators and musicians inspired by the guitarist, including Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi, Oteil Burbridge, Jaimoe, Chuck Leavell, Devon Allman, Charlie Starr, Jimmy Hall and Lamar Williams Jr., with more guests to be announced.

As a co-founder of the Allman Brothers Band, formed in 1969, Betts was integral to their greatest commercial success in the 1970s. He was the writer and vocalist behind the band’s hit single “Ramblin’ Man.” Betts remained with the band for nearly three decades before departing in 2000, leaving behind a legacy that forever shaped Southern rock.

“For so many of us, Dad’s gift to the world was music,” Duane Betts reflected in a press release. “I’m so happy to come together with some very special friends to honor the depth and beauty of his life and, of course, to share that sweet, melodic sound he is so well known for.”

Duane continued, “We are thrilled to know that the proceeds are going to such a worthy cause.”