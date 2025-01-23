Tedeschi Trucks Band Announces Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 23rd, 2025 - 3:13 PM

According to conseuence.net, Tedeschi Trucks Band have announced an extensive 2025 summer tour. Kicking off in May and spanning more than 40 dates, the tour features a mix of solo performances and co-headlining dates with Whiskey Myers and Gov’t Mule. Along the way, the band will also share the stage with special guests Steve Winwood, Buddy Guy, Little Feat and Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel.

For the newly announced tour dates, a Live Nation ticket presale begins on January 29, at 10:00 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster by using the code OCTAVE. The public on sale will be on January 31, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Last year, Tedeschi Trucks Band announced additional dates for their Deuces Wild Tour, which included support from Little Feat, Margo Price and Duane Betts on selected dates. Since forming in 2010, Tedeschi Trucks Band have traveled countless miles to bring their music to audiences around the world.

With an extensive catalog that spans rock, blues, jazz and country, no setlist is ever the same, which leaves the fan base of all ages returning again and again for electrifying performances.

Tedeschi Trucks Band Tour Dates

5/1 – Miramar Beach, FL – TTB Presents Sun, Sand & Soul 2025

5/2 – Miramar Beach, FL – TTB Presents Sun, Sand & Soul 2025

5/3 – Miramar Beach, FL – TTB Presents Sun, Sand & Soul 2025

5/6 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory %

5/8 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park %

5/9 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park %

5/10 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion %

5/12 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP %

5/14 – Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena >

5/16 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach %

5/17 – New York City, NY – Beacon Theatre %

5/19 – New York City, NY – Beacon Theatre %

5/20 – New York City, NY – Beacon Theatre %

5/22 – New York City, NY – Beacon Theatre %

5/23 – New York City, NY – Beacon Theatre @

5/24 – New York City, NY – Beacon Theatre @

7/29 – Tulsa, OK – The Tulsa Theater @

8/1 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre &

8/2 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre &

8/5 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater @

8/7 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheatre #

8/8 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheatre #

8/9 – Quincy, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre #

8/12 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley * #

8/13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre @

8/15 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys #

8/18 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre #

8/19 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater #

8/23 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center #

8/24 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre #

8/26 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center #

8/28 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview #

8/29 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap #

8/30 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

9/1 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion #

9/3 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ^

9/5 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC ^

9/6 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center ^

9/9 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

9/10 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre ^

9/12 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre +

9/13 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre +

10/12 – Clearwater, FL – The BayCare Sound /

10/15 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater ~

10/17 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater ~

10/18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion ~

10/21 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront ~

10/22 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion ~

10/24 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre @

10/25 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre @

% = w/ Buddy Guy

@ = An Evening With Tedeschi Trucks Band

# = Whiskey Myers Co-Headlining date

^ = Gov’t Mule Co-Headlining date w/ Nolan Taylor

~ = w/ Little Feat |

+ = w/ Steve Winwood |

& = w/ Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge

> = w/ With Special Guest Maggie Rose |

/ = w/ Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel