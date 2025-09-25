Two Step Inn Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Chris Stapleton, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Goo Goo Dolls & More

Home News Steven Taylor September 25th, 2025 - 7:51 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Two Step Inn just revealed it’s lineup for the upcoming 2026 edition of it’s yearly musical festivals. The event, set for April 18 & 19, will be hosted at San Gabriel Park in Georgetown, Texas. Headlining Saturday’s performance will be Brooks & Dunn, who will be closing out the night after performances from The Goo Goo Dolls, BigXthaPlug and other artists. The following day, Chris Stapleton will send off the whole festival after a night scored by artists like The Red Clay Strays and the Tedeschi Trucks Band.

Located by the San Gabriel River “alongside beautiful live oak trees, in one of Texas’ most beautiful parks,” the fourth rendition of Two Step Inn is set to include over 30 artists. Performances will be split across three stages with multiple dance floors for fans, creating “the ultimate outdoor honky-tonk” and with vendors offering “curated Central Texas fare” to “celebrate the true spirit of Texas.” Fans can register for presale at the event’s website. Tickets, including VIP and platinum packages, will be offered starting Friday, September 26th at 12pm CT.

Saturday is set to be headlined by Brooks & Dunn, Goo Goo Dolls and BigXthaplug. Also playing that day will be Tracy Lawrence, Wyatt Flores, Muscadine Bloodline, Shenandoah, Wade Bowen, Evan Horner, The Band Perry, Brent Cobb, Bayker Blankenship, Elizabeth Nichols and Tyce Delk. Sunday will be headlined by Chris Stapleton, The Red Clay Strays and Tedeschi Trucks Band. Also playing is Randy Travis, Clay Walker, Randy Rogers Band, Cameron Whitcomb, Anne Wilson, The Castellows, Avery Anna, Wade Forster, Gabriella Rose, The Creekers and Laci Kaye Booth.

The festival also announced that, in an effort to support future improvements for San Gabriel Park and it’s community, over $1 million was donated to Friends of Georgetown Parks and Recreation from Two Step Inn 2025, contributing to the total $2.5 million raised since 2023.