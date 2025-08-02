Tedeschi Trucks Band Teams Up With Dave Mason and Anders Osborne For A New Lively Rendition of Joe Cocker’s “Feelin’ Alright”

Home News Skylar Jameson August 2nd, 2025 - 4:33 PM

Grammy award-winning band led by the duo of Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, Tedeschi Trucks Band, has teamed up with Dave Mason and Anders Osborne on their new live performance of “Feelin’ Alright”, originally by Joe Cocker and released in 1969. “Feelin’ Alright” will be part of Tedeschi Trucks Band’s upcoming live album with Leon Russell, Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited (LIVE AT LOCKN’), which comes out on September 12th via Fantasy Records.

On “Feelin’ Alright”, Mason took charge of the songwriting on this track, while Osborne graced the song with stunning guitar playing. The performance of “Feelin’ Alright” is vibrant and lively, with the different voices blending together and the wide array of instruments used in the performance. They truly breathe new life into this loved oldie! Their bright rendition of the song makes for a very pleasant listening experience! Check out Tedeschi Trucks Band performing “Feelin’ Alright” with Mason and Osborne below!:

Tedeschi and Trucks describe the performance of “Feelin’ Alright” as “a special moment.” They continue to speak on the performance by saying, “While Joe (Cocker) made this song a big hit and a staple of his catalog, Dave (Mason) was the original writer. So having him onstage that night brought all the influences together.”

If you liked what you heard from “Feelin’ Alright”, Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited (LIVE AT LOCKN’) will be available in a little over a month on September 12th! Before it’s officially released, you can pre-order the album here! There are also several dates still to come from their 2025 tour, spanning through the summer and fall.