Zootown Music Fest Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring The Lumineers, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Trampled By Turtles & More

November 18th, 2025

Today, Zootown Music Festival has announced the lineup for its second annual edition. Following the breakout success of last year’s inaugural event, Zootown will return to beautiful Missoula, MT, on June 19 – 20 at the Missoula Fairgrounds. Nestled in the shadows of five majestic mountain ranges and among the confluence of the Clark Fork, Blackfoot and Bitterroot rivers, the 2026 Zootown Music Festival will feature a lineup of 20+ performing artists. Headlining the event will be The Lumineers, The Chicks, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Trampled By Turtles, The Head and The Heart and other acts.

Built To Spill, Joy Oladokun, Hazlett, Hey Nothing, Bebe Stockwell, Witch Post, North Fork Crossing, Jack Gladstone, Samantha Mckaige, Robert Randolph & The Family Band, Vincent Lima, High Fade, Neighbor, Alec Shaw, Off In The Woods and other talented souls will be performing as well.

Through a partnership with GuideTime, Zootown is again offering for purchase half-day and full-day excursions on the days before and after the festival, including, biking, fishing, whitewater rafting, river tubing, trail rides, guided hikes, scenic walking tours, and more. Morning activities on show days will also be available. Further details on excursions and activities can be found here.

