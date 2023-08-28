Phish Covers TV On The Radio’s “Golden Age” With Tedeschi Trucks Band’s Derek Trucks

Home News Cait Stoddard August 28th, 2023 - 1:27 PM

According to spin.com, rock band Pish surprised their fans on August 26 at the second benefit show for people who have been impacted by the recent flooding in New York and Vermont.

During the second set of the evening at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga New York, Pish welcomed surprise guest Tedeschi Trucks Band‘s guitarist Derek Trucks for the final four songs, which began with a cover of TV on the Radio‘s “Golden Age.”

After that performance, the musicians moved performed a 13-minute jam “Everything’s Right,” “A Life Beyond the Dream” from Phish’s most recent studio album 2020’s Sigma Oasis and the set-closing tune “First Tube,” where Trucks and Phish’s guitarist Trey Anastasio traded off guitar solos.

Then after a quick break, Trucks returned onstage for an encore of Phish’s song “Possum,” which ended the whole show. The concert was streamed for free on YouTube and .

Both events are expected to raise over several million dollars for the Flood Recovery Fund of Phish’s philanthropic WaterWheel Foundation. People can donate by clicking here.

Phish’s band members and Trucks are not strangers to collaborating because Trucks first sat in with Phish during a July 7, 1999 show in Charlotte to play slide guitar on the songs “Possum” and “Funky Bitch.”

Recently, Anastasio joined Tedeschi Trucks Band for a complete performance of Derek and the Dominoes’s Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs album at the 2019 edition of the LOCKN’ Festival in Arrington.