Tedeschi Trucks Band Joined By Warren Hayes & Anders Osborne On New Single “She Came In Through The Bathroom Window”

Leila Franco September 2nd, 2025 - 7:18 PM

The Grammy Award-winning Tedeschi Trucks Band has released a new single! “She Came In Through The Bathroom Window” is another sneak peek of the band’s upcoming album, Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited (LIVE AT LOCKN’). The single, with features from Warren Haynes and Anders Osborne, is the perfect soulful addition to the new album.

The rhythmic guitar solos, bluesy vocals of Warren Haynes and gospel tone of the background vocalists take the song to a whole new level. “She Came In Through The Bathroom Window” is a lively and vibrant performance that celebrates the coming together of musicians as well as making a meaningful tribute. The added instruments and vocals really highlight the band’s signature Southern rock and blues sound.

Off of their new album, which is set to release on September 12th, this song as well as the complete track list, salutes one of the most iconic live rock collaborations. The original tour in 1970 Mad Dogs & Englishmen, led by Joe Cocker and Leon Russell, brought together an amazing ensemble of musicians. And forty-five years later, the tribute concert at LOCKN’ Festival took place. Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited (LIVE AT LOCKN’) is the first time this iconic tribute performance will be available on all platforms to stream and purchase.

You can now pre-order and save the upcoming live album here! With singles like “She Came In Through The Bathroom Window” as well as “Feelin’ Alright,” “The Weight,” “Delta Lady,” “With A Little Help From My Friends” and more, this album is set to have a very successful release.