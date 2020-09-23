Derek & The Dominos Collaboration with Johnny Cash and Other Rarities to Be Collected on Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs 50th Anniversary Box Set

Home News Aaron Grech September 23rd, 2020 - 10:50 AM

While Derek and The Dominos released only one album. this Eric Clapton-led group would go down in history for the legendary single “Layla.” The track’s titular album, Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs will now have a r-release this November 13 via uDiscover and Sound of Vinyl, as a 4x LP vinyl boxset, in honor of its 50th anniversary.

Featuring Clapton on guitar and vocals, keyboardist and singer Bobby Whitlock, bassist Carl Radle and drummer Jim Gordon, the group was active from 1970 until 1971, following Clapton’s departure from Blind Faith. Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs was a sleeper hit, with its lead single Layla only achieving chart success in 1972, two years after its initial release.

The track has since been one of Clapton’s most iconic songs, alongside Cream’s “Sunshine of Your Love,” and Blind Faith’s “Can’t Find My Way Home.” The track has become one of Clapton’s live highlights, which he has stated is one of his favorite to perform.

“‘Layla’ is a difficult one, because it’s a difficult song to perform live,” Clapton was quoted in 2011. “You have to have a good complement of musicians to get all of the ingredients going, but when you’ve got that. … It’s difficult to do as a quartet, for instance, because there are some parts you have to play and sing completely opposing lines, which is almost impossible to do. If you’ve got a big band, which I will have on the tour, then it will be easy to do something like ‘Layla’—and I’m very proud of it. I love to hear it. It’s almost like it’s not me.”

This upcoming complication is set to feature numerous outtakes, live performances and never before released material, including several song’s from the group’s appearance on Johnny Cash’s television program. This includes a never before released recording of Matchbox featuring Cash and fellow legendary country musician Carl Perkins.

Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs track list

Side A

1. I Looked Away

2. Bell Bottom Blues

3. Keep On Growing

4. Nobody Knows You When You’re Down And Out

Side B

1. I Am Yours

2. Anyday

3. Key To The Highway

Side A

1. Tell The Truth

2. Why Does Love Got To Be So Sad?

3. Have You Ever Loved A Woman

Side B

1. Little Wing

2. It’s Too Late

3. Layla

4. Thorn Tree In The Garden

LP3 / LP4 – Bonus Material (*denotes previously unreleased on vinyl)

Side A

1. Mean Old World – Layla Session Out-take

2. Roll It Over – Phil Spector Produced Single B-Side

3. Tell The Truth – Phil Spector Produced Single A-Side

Side B

1. It’s Too Late* – Live On The Johnny Cash TV Show, November 5, 1970

2. Got To Get Better In A Little While* – Live On The Johnny Cash TV Show, November 5, 1970

3. Matchbox with Johnny Cash & Carl Perkins* – Live On The Johnny Cash TV Show, November 5, 1970

4. Blues Power* – Live On The Johnny Cash TV Show, November 5, 1970

Side A

1. Snake Lake Blues* – From April/May 1971 Sessions For The Dominos’ Second Album

2. Evil* – From April/May 1971 Sessions For The Dominos’ Second Album

3. Mean Old Frisco* – From April/May 1971 Sessions For The Dominos’ Second Album

4. One More Chance* – From April/May 1971 Sessions For The Dominos’ Second Album

Side B

1. High – From April/May 1971 Sessions For The Dominos’ Second Album

2. Got To Get Better In A Little While Jam* – From April/May 1971 Sessions For The Dominos’ Second Album

3. Got To Get Better In A Little While* – From April/May 1971 Sessions For The Dominos’ Second Album