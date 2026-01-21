Kyle Gass Teases Tenacious D’s Comeback After Trump Controversy “It’s Gonna Be Bigger Than Oasis!”

Home News Khalliah Gardner January 21st, 2026 - 2:35 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Kyle Gass, one of the two members of the famous rock-comedy band Tenacious D, has thrilled fans by hinting that the band might make a comeback. After staying quiet for some time due to an incident involving former President Trump, Gass announced they are planning a return that he claims will be “bigger than Oasis”! Tenacious D is known for mixing humor with strong rock music, which has won them many fans. Songs like “Tribute” and their movie “The Pick of Destiny” highlight how they blend funny stories with great musical skills.

The duo, made up of Gass and actor-musician Jack Black, always expresses themselves boldly in their work. They often push limits while keeping things fun but well-crafted. If they were to return now, it could mean a new exciting phase where they’d explore fresh ideas and try to top what they’ve done before. This comeback would likely bring back the energy that fans love about them and promise new material that continues their legacy by honoring what’s been done while trying out new directions too.

Lately, the band has chosen to stay out of the spotlight and focus on their own projects. This break let each member explore what they love outside of music. Even though they’ve been away from public attention, fans are excited about what’s next for them. According to Consequence, Gass mentioned that they’re planning to return to music in a big way soon. His comments show that they’re ready and eager to make new music and perform again, marking an exciting comeback for the band in the future. The details of the comeback are still secret, but Gass’s excitement is contagious for fans who can’t wait to see Tenacious D return to fame.

