Tenacious D’s Kyle Gass Seemingly Deletes Apology Post Over Trump Assassination Comments

Kayleigh Lycans July 19th, 2024 - 6:14 PM

According to Consequence Sound, Kyle Gass has deleted his apology on Instagram, after making a comment about Donald Trump’s assassination attempt, at a live show this month. Last weekend, at a show in Sydney, Australia, Kyle Gass said “Don’t miss Trump next time.”

This prompted Gass to post an apology on Instagram stating, “The line I improvised onstage Sunday night was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake. I don’t condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone, what happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement. I profoundly apologize to those I’ve let down and truly regret any pain I’ve caused.” After three days, Gass deleted the post.

Fellow bandmate in duo Tenacious D, Jack Black, claims he was ‘blindsided’ by the joke, saying “all future creative plans are on hold.” Meaning, the upcoming fall tour has been postponed. After the comment made by Gass, Australian politicians have been calling for deportation.

