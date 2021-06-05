Kyle Gass Is Joined By Amy Lee, Jack Black and More in New “Vaccinated”

Home News Kaido Strange June 5th, 2021 - 9:51 AM

Kyle Gass of Tenacious D has taken on the classic Ramones song “I Wanna Be Sedated” and reworded it to fit today’s pandemic society, as reported by Blabbermouth. The song, simply entitled, “Vaccinated” features a few guest appearances, including Jack Black, who is seen dancing, dressed as a nurse holding two pairs of giant needles. The song is much shorter than the full version on The Ramones’ original but despite this, it still has a fun and powerful message about the importance of getting vaccinated.

The song features a handful of guests including Evanescence’s Amy Lee, Toto’s Steve Lukather, Black Stone Cherry’s Ben Wells, Danko Jones, Samantha Bee, John C. Reilly, Kathy Najimy and many more.

Last year, Tenacious D performed a cover version of The Rocky Horror Picture Show‘s “Time Warp” which also featured Susan Sarandon, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, John Waters, Peaches, and many more.

Amy Lee has covered Tenacious D’s “Kyle Quit The Band.”