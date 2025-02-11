Tenacious D Shares a Cover Of “Keep On Loving You” For Los Angeles Wildfire Relief, First Song Following Their Hiatus

Home News Jazmin Mendoza February 11th, 2025 - 10:50 PM

Tenacious D has made a comeback with their cover of “Keep On Loving You,” originally by REO Speedwagon The release of the song was intended to raise awareness and relief for the Los Angeles wildfires. Showing support to those impacted by the devastating fires. Their energetic yet comedic approach to rock music is what catches the attention of many fans. The cover remains true to its origins showcasing true emotions with just as much depth as the original.

Jack Black and Kyle Gass, the legendary rock duo behind Tenacious D, released the cover as a way to give back to their home state. Their last major release was Post-Apocalyto in 2018. The album was accompanied by an animated series. The song was released along with a music video with the band’s rendition of the popular 1980s ballad, showing footage of firefighters and affected communities.

The return of Tenacious D after a long break has many fans excited, with potential new material. According to NME, is said to appear on a compilation album called Good Music To Lift Los Angeles. The proceeds raised will be donated to the L.A. Regional Food Bank and California Community Foundation’s Wildfire FFund to help support those displaced during these hard times.

Tenacious D’s return to the spotlight with such an amazing project shows the relevance they still hold in the music world even after a long break. Their impact on the world remains long, and fans can continue to support the cause by streaming.



Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

