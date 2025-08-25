The Go Go’s Join Forces With Jack Black, Lisa Loeb, Kathleen Hanna & More During Rock n’ Roll Carnival Show In LA

Home News Cait Stoddard August 25th, 2025 - 1:59 PM

According to Stereogum.com, on August 24, the Go-Go’s played at the 13th annual Rock n’ Roll Carnival, which is a benefit for Musack that took place in an undisclosed Los Angeles backyard Frontwoman Belinda Carlisle could not be there because she was reportedly out promoting her new covers LP Once Upon A Time In California. Instead, the Go-Go’s Jane Wiedlin, Charlotte Caffey and Gina Schock ran through a fun greatest-hits set with a bunch of guest-singing celebrities.

The band performed “Vacation” and their singer was the sketch comedian Thomas Lennon, in character as Lieutenant Dangle from Reno 911. Letters To Cleo’s Kay Hanley joined the Go-Go’s for “This Town” and for the Letters To Cleo banger “Here And Now.”

Fred Armisen played guitar for the Go-Go’s, and he also opened the show. Here he is, doing his Saturday Night Live punk song, Crisis Of Conformity’s “Fistfight In The Parking Lot,” with the Go-Go’s doing the backup gang vocals. Kathleen Hanna sang “Don’t Talk” and “Fun With Ropes” with the Go-Go’s and she also joined Sister Sister for the Bikini Hill bangers “Suck My Left One” and “Rebel Girl.”

Then, Lisa Loeb sang lead on the all-time Go-Go’s classic, “Our Lips Are Sealed.” The highest-energy guest of the night was Jack Black and he went all-out with the dance moves before pulling seemingly everyone from the audience up onstage to dance. He reportedly also closed out the night by leading the Go-Go’s through a cover of Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid,” in tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne.

