Tom Morello Calls Out DHS & Donald Trump For Allegedly Using a Nazi Slogan

Emily Lopez January 13th, 2026 - 5:00 PM

Tom Morello has always made his stance known when it comes to political matters, having recently been posting to his X account different concerns and critiques about the Trump administration. According to Metal Injection, Morello is speaking out again following a press conference held by Kristi Noem, the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, to discuss the murder of Renee Good. During the press conference, the podium at which Noem was speaking had “One of ours, all of yours” written on the front. Morello alleges that it was a Nazi slogan, further criticizing the Department of Homeland Security and Donald Trump.

Morello took to social media to explain that the quote originated from a World War II incident where “an SS officer was killed and the Nazis murdered every male resident of the village in response.” He then condemned supporters of the Trump administration. According to Billboard, when they approached the Department of Homeland Security for a comment on the matter, they responded by saying, “Calling everything you dislike ‘Nazi propaganda’ is tiresome. DHS will continue to use all tools to communicate with the American people and keep them informed on our historic effort to Make America Safe Again.”

The current administration has had a polarizing effect across the country. The murder of Good added fuel to the flame as people further criticize ICE and related government organizations. There are those who are showing support for the ICE officer who shot Good and then there are those who share their condolences with Good’s family. That being said, it is clear that both sides are unwavering in their stances, continuing a difficult time in United States history.