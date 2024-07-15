Kyle Gass Says “Don’t Miss Trump Next Time” During Tenacious D Concert In Sydney

Home News Cait Stoddard July 15th, 2024 - 8:03 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to stereogum.com, On Jul 13 Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt when a gunman’s bullet grazed his ear during a campaign rally in Butler, PA. The incident led to an explosion of discourse, including lots of statements condemning the shooter from both sides of the political parties and an flood of memes ( Reframing photos of a bloodied Trump as album covers.) Also some people have cracked jokes about the assassination as well.

July 14 was Tenacious D’s Kyle Gass‘s birthday and during the band’s show in Sydney, bandmate Jack Black presented him with a birthday cake carried by a giant robot and led the audience in singing “Happy Birthday.” When Black asked Gass to make a wish, he responded with: “Don’t miss Trump next time.”

When does Comedy go too far? This video from Tenacious D, Jack Black’s comedy band, is being criticized, rightfully so. Bandmate, Kyle Gass, during the comic routine was asked to make a birthday wish by Black. He replied “Don’t miss Trump next time”. This was a comic show,… pic.twitter.com/GIamnTyj2J — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 15, 2024

This has turned into political fight by the right wing media personalities, who have pointed out that Black recently appeared on stage at a Joe Biden rally and are calling this a green light for more violence. But some on the left side have also criticized Gass, including #Resistance Twitter reply guy Brian Krassenstein, who said that even as comedy, this crossed the line. Sources with “direct knowledge” tell TMZ, Black didn’t know Gass was going to say that and doesn’t approve.

