Governor’s Ball Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Lorde, A$AP Rocky, Wet Leg & More

Cait Stoddard January 6th, 2026 - 9:57 AM

Governors Ball celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2025 with another year of widespread critical acclaim and today, New York’s signature music festival is back to announce its massive 2026 lineup. Governors Ball will return to Queens’ storied Flushing Meadows Corona Park from June 5-7, once again timed with New York Music Month. For tickets and more information, click HERE.

This year’s headliners include Lorde, who performed at Gov Ball in 2017 but returns this year as a headliner for the first time, the global K-pop superstars Stray Kids, whose explosive live performances have sold-out stadiums worldwide and Harlem’s-own returning headliner A$AP Rocky. This year’s bill also highlights a strong slate of NYC-based talent from Geese, Wet Leg, The Dare, Del Water Gap, Arcy Drive, and Lexa Gates to emerging hometown favorites like The Backfires and Chanpan, as well as School of Rock Queens, School of Rock New York, Kids Rock for Kids and other acts.

Governors Ball will once again kick off summer in New York City with three days of performances from more than 60 artists across three stages. Easily accessible from all five boroughs, the festival is less than 30 minutes away by train, with both the seven train and the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) providing direct service to the park.

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt