LCD Soundsystem Performs “Too Much Love” For The First Time in 14 Years

Steven Taylor December 14th, 2025 - 2:54 PM

Dance-punk group LCD Soundsystem topped off their impressive 12 show streak at New York City’s Knockdown Center by dusting off a hit from the group that was absent for over a decade. For the last three days at the venue – December 11th to 13th – the group played “Too Much Love,” the second track of their 2005 self-titled debut album for the first time since 2011, NME reports. “Too Much Love” was one of the many tracks celebrating the band’s history that rang out through the Knockdown Center throughout these last few weeks. Footage from the various performances can be found across social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BrooklynVegan (@brooklynvegan)

The final performance on the 13th of December also saw the performance of the first two parts of their 45:33 album, another track recently returned from a live hiatus. “Too Much Love” began the encore for the show, which was rounded out with “North American Scum,” “Dance Yourself Clean,” “New York I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down” and “All My Friends.” The full setlist from the 13th can be found below:

“Tonite”

“Oh Baby”

“Tribulations”

“I Can Change”

“Pow Pow”

“Time To Get Away”

“X-Ray Eyes”

“New Body Rhumba”

“45:33 Part One”

“45:33 Part Two”

“Someone Great”

“Losing My Edge”

“Home”

“Too Much Love”

“North American Scum”

“Dance Yrself Clean”

“New York I Love You But You’re Getting Me Down”

“All My Friends”