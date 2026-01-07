Pat Smear Will Miss Several Foo Fighters Shows Due to Broken Foot, Jason Falkner to Fill in on Guitar

Home News Jasmina Pepic January 7th, 2026 - 6:13 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Foo Fighters fans are in for a lineup change as the band prepares to perform several upcoming shows without longtime guitarist Pat Smear. Smear will be sidelined while he recovers from a broken foot injury that the band revealed occurred during a bizarre New Year’s incident. In the meantime another seasoned musician will fill his role on stage so the Foos can continue their scheduled appearances.

According to MetalInjection, the band confirmed that Jason Falkner will step in on guitar for the dates that Smear must miss while he heals. Falkner is a respected multi-instrumentalist and guitarist whose credits include work with Beck, St. Vincent and the power pop band Jellyfish. The Foo Fighters said they expect Smear back once he is fully recovered but did not specify exactly how long that might take.

Falkner’s temporary role will see him performing with one of rock’s most enduring live acts, supporting the band as they play shows in Mexico, the United States and beyond. Fans will get to hear him take on the parts Smear would normally handle live, adding his experience and style to the Foo Fighters’ powerful stage presence. This change ensures the band maintains its full sound and energy throughout the tour leg that Smear unfortunately must miss due to his injury.

The announcement shows the respect the Foo Fighters have for their longtime guitarist and their desire to keep him in top form before returning to full duty. With Falkner filling in, the band can hit the stage with confidence that their guitar work will remain strong while Smear focuses on getting back on his feet.