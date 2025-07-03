Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne & Smino Team Up For Collaborative New Single & Video “Tree”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 3rd, 2025 - 12:53 PM

According to pitchfork.com, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne, and Smino have joined for the new song ,“Tree,” which extols the virtues of smoking weed. Chance the Rapper directed the accompanying music video that partly takes place inide a marijuana nursery and shop. Back in 2016, Lil Wayne was featured on Chance the Rapper’s standout Coloring Book song ,“No Problem.” The following year, the rappers were both on DJ Khaled’s “I’m the One.”

According to hotnewhiphop.com, As for the song, it definitely matches what people have heard from Chance in the past. This tune has a rather catchy and upbeat summer vibe where no negativity can be found and Chance‘s rap performance feels like he has gained more confidence these days.

Chance the Rapper and Smino also have a bit of a collaborative history. The St. Louis rapper and singer was featured on Chance the Rapper’s “Eternal,” from The Big Day. Additionally, Chance the Rapper and Smino got together for the ditty, “BET Uncut” as well. On another note, Chance the Rapper has not released a full-length project since 2019’s The Big Day.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado