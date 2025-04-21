Zedd Invites Incubus, Alessia Cara, Bea Miller & More Onstage During Coachella Weekend Two Set

Home News Khalliah Gardner April 21st, 2025 - 5:02 PM

During the electrifying Coachella Weekend Two, electronic dance music producer and DJ Zedd captivated festival-goers with a show-stopping performance by bringing a vibrant array of artists on stage. The air was thick with anticipation and excitement as fans eagerly awaited the next surprise collaboration. Zedd, known for his genre-defying collaborations and ability to effortlessly weave different musical styles together, elevated his set by inviting an eclectic group of performers. Among those who joined him were the iconic rock band Incubus, along with powerhouse vocalists Alessia Cara and Bea Miller, among other talented artists.

Zedd’s remarkable skill in bridging diverse musical styles created a unique fusion of sounds that thrilled the audience. The moment Incubus, the acclaimed band renowned for timeless hits like “Drive” and “Wish You Were Here,” stepped onto the stage, the crowd erupted in applause. Their unexpected rock infusion into Zedd’s electronic beats provided a refreshing twist, delighting both dedicated rock enthusiasts and newcomers to the genre. The collaboration served as a powerful reminder that music transcends boundaries and possesses the power to unite audiences from different backgrounds.

As the performance continued, Alessia Cara, celebrated for her soulful voice and introspective lyrics, joined Zedd for a powerful rendition of their celebrated collaboration. Cara’s emotive vocal delivery added a layer of raw authenticity to the set, elevating the emotional impact and leaving a lasting impression on all those present. Her heartfelt and captivating performance resonated throughout the audience, adding depth to the musical experience.

Adding further excitement to the mix was Bea Miller, whose dynamic stage presence and distinctive voice perfectly complemented Zedd’s pulsating beats. Her charismatic performance showcased her evolving influence in the music industry, as she effortlessly captivated the audience with her vibrant energy. Miller’s undeniable charisma and powerful vocals resonated with festival-goers, leaving them entranced and eager for more.

This assembly of diverse musical talents was a testament to Zedd’s vision of pushing artistic boundaries while celebrating the universality of music. His ability to bring together artists from different genres on one stage underscored his dedication to creating memorable and impactful live performances. The set was not only a demonstration of Zedd’s innovation but also of his commitment to delivering an unparalleled concert experience. Fans were left in awe of the seamless blend of styles and the harmonious collaborations that marked the event.

Zedd’s set at Coachella Weekend Two was a joyous celebration of musical collaboration, diversity, and the shared love of live music. By the end of the night, the audience was left exhilarated, craving more of the boundless creativity and inspired connections that had marked the memorable evening. This performance underscored the transformative power of music in bringing people together, leaving an indelible mark on all who were fortunate enough to witness it.

Zedd & Bea Miller

Coachella 2 – 2025 pic.twitter.com/tYeQNVhLGC — streaming bea (@beasradio) April 21, 2025

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat