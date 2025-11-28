Billy Corgan Proposes The Band Goose Should Fight The Band Geese

Home News Jasmina Pepic November 28th, 2025 - 4:10 PM

Photo: Alyssa Fried

Billy Corgan has stirred up a playful rivalry by suggesting that Goose and Geese, two bands whose names differ only by a single letter, should settle their difference in a fight. The idea came during a recent appearance on the YouTube series Track Star. Corgan’s remark was delivered with tongue-in-cheek humor, but it immediately grabbed headlines among music fans and media outlets.

On the show, host Jack Coyne played for Corgan a track by Geese, specifically their song “Au Pays du Cocaine.” After listening, Corgan admitted the sound briefly reminded him of something by Bruce Springsteen, as reported by Consequence. When he learned the group was called Geese, and that there was also a band named Goose, Corgan quipped “They should have a fight. Goose versus Geese. Winner takes all.” The comment was made with no hostility implied, but rather as a humorous riff on their similar names.

The moment quickly led to viral coverage and renewed attention on both bands. Geese recently released their album Getting Killed, which has helped solidify their growing reputation in the indie-rock and post-punk scene. Meanwhile Goose dropped their album Chain Yer Dragon earlier this year.

While a literal “fight” is almost certainly just a playful metaphor, the suggestion tapped into broader conversations about rivalry, identity and competition in music. It also serves as a testament to Corgan’s enduring sense of humor and his willingness to engage with younger or rising bands. And for fans of Goose, Geese or rock history in general, the idea adds a fun, if unlikely, subplot to the current musical landscape.