Rhian Teasdale Was Scared That Wet Leg’s Success Was a “Freak Incident”

Khalliah Gardner January 5th, 2026 - 8:34 PM

Rhian Teasdale from the British indie rock band Wet Leg recently shared her worries about how quickly their band became successful. According to NME, she expressed concern that their sudden fame might be just a lucky break and not last long. Wet Leg started in 2019 and quickly gained fans with catchy music full of energy. Their first song “Chaise Longue” was very popular, leading to sold-out shows and growing popularity.

Even though things were going well, Teasdale had some valid concerns. It’s normal for artists to feel like they’re not as talented as people think or worry about how long their success will last, especially when they become popular quickly like Wet Leg did. Teasdale stated,“We were very much prepared for, ‘The first album was just this mad, freak incident.’ We weren’t really expecting that for album two, so it’s just really nice.” Teasdale also stated, “It’s just crazy to see your band’s name next to legitimate artists who’ve been in the industry for a long time and who’ve maybe inspired you to make music,”. She was concerned that they might not be able to repeat this level of success in the future—a common worry among artists whose work rapidly connects with many people.

Teasdale’s worries are outweighed by the band’s achievements and growing creativity. With strong fan support, praise from critics, and success in live shows, Wet Leg is proving to be more than just a short-lived trend. As they keep making new music and exploring their artistic abilities, Teasdale can feel confident that their success is not a random stroke of luck but rather due to their talent and dedication.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela