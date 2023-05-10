Governors Ball Announces Post-Fest After Dark 2023 Lineup Featuring Sofi Tukker, black midi, Metro Boomin and More.

Home News Renita Wright May 10th, 2023 - 12:20 AM

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

The 2023 return of Governors Ball includes the return of Post-Fest “After Dark” shows for which the lineup has just been announced. Among the performers for the late-night shows following the festival are Metro Boomin, Saba, Sofi Tucker and Phony Ppl. (via Brooklyn Vegan)

The festival kicks off on June 8th with exciting an exciting lineup of performers including:

Metro Boomin – American Producer, DJ, and songwriter known for his work with some of the biggest names in hip-hop, including Future, Drake, 21 Savage, among others. He has produced several hit songs and albums, including “Jumpman” by Drake and Future, “Bad and Boujee” by Migos, and “Congratulations” by Post Malone.

Saba – American rapper, singer, and songwriter known for his introspective and socially conscious lyrics, as well as his unique flow and delivery. He gained recognition in the music industry with his debut mixtape, “GETCOMFORTable,” released in 2012. In 2018, he released his second album, “Care for Me,” which received critical acclaim and helped him gain a wider audience. Some of his most popular songs include “LIFE,” “Stoney,” and “Photosynthesis.”

Sofi Tukker – American musical duo consisting of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern. They met in 2014 while attending Brown University in Rhode Island and began making music together. Sofi Tukker’s sound is a fusion of various genres, including house, pop, and world music, and often includes lyrics in Portuguese. The duo gained widespread attention with their 2016 debut single “Drinkee,” which won a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording in 2017. Some of their other popular songs include “Best Friend,” “Energia,” and “Purple Hat.” Sofi Tukker’s music has been featured in various films, TV shows, and commercials, and they have performed at major music festivals around the world.

Black midi – English experimental rock band formed in 2017. The band consists of Geordie Greep, Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin , Cameron Picton, and Morgan Simpson. The band’s music is known for its complex rhythms, angular guitar lines, and unconventional song structures. They draw inspiration from various genres, including math rock, post-punk, and jazz. The band gained critical acclaim for their debut album, “Schlagenheim,” which was released in 2019. The album was included in many end-of-year best album lists and was nominated for the Mercury Prize. They have since released their second album, “Cavalcade,” in 2021, which also received critical acclaim.

Performances from Evan Giia, Solid Disco w/Sophia Eris and KayCyy w/special guests will also takes place on Saturday June 9th. Followed by Phony Ppl and Haiku Hands Drop on the 10th and finally Flipturn w/Early Eyes Mercury Lounge on the final day on the 11th.