Governors Ball Still Set To Move Forward Despite New York Experiencing Unhealthy Air Quality

Dita Dimone June 7th, 2023 - 5:54 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to event organizers, Governors Ball 2023 will still occur this weekend, June 9–11. A spokesman for the event acknowledged the current status of New York’s air quality, which has been defined by Mayor Eric Adams as “very unhealthy” and is among the worst pollution in the world as of midweek, in a statement to the news outlet Pitchfork.

“We’re closely monitoring air quality with weather experts and are in close contact with city officials,” a Governors Ball representative wrote. “As always, our top priority is the health and safety of New Yorkers.” The festival is currently going on as planned. We expect improved weather in the coming days and look forward to having a good time this weekend!”

The smoke from over 400 blazing wildfires in Canada is making its way south, enveloping New York. Several northeastern states have been affected, with New York seeing the worst air quality.

The Governors Ball outdoor event will take place this weekend at its new venue in Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens. The list also includes Lil Nas X, Haim, Rina Sawayama, Pusha T, Snail Mail, Lil Uzi Vert, Diplo, Giveon, Lil Baby, Pink Pantheress, Black Midi, and Syd, in addition to Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, and Odesza as headliners.