Governors Ball Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring SZA, Beach Fossils, The Killers & More

Home News Cait Stoddard January 16th, 2024 - 2:45 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Today, Governors Ball has announced the lineup for this year’s installment, which marks the festival’s triumphant return to the iconic Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens during New York’s Music Month on June 7 – 9. This year’s lineup includes performances from SZA, Beach Fossils, The Killers and many more.

Fans can sign up now for the SMS pre sale on January 18 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET. This is the only way to guarantee of getting your tickets at the lowest price. Sign up for a presale passcode to secure your spot before all ticket prices will increase on January 18 at 1 p.m ET. Ticket prices are all inclusive with no fees on top of each purchase.

Layaway Plans are also available on all ticket types starting at $25 down and local Queens residents are eligible for a 15 percent discount on tickets. For more information on all ticket types and layaway plans, please visit www.GovBall.com.

Also performing at the event will be Post Malone, Rauw Alejandro, Dominic Fike, Labrinth, Yung Gravy, Ryan Beatty, Sexy Red, Carley Rae Jepsen, Tyla, Cannons, Chappell Roan, The Hails, and others.

Mimi Webb, Blondshell, Alex Chapman, School of Rock Queens, Skinny Mars, The Thing, Little Stranger, Geese, G Flip, Husbands, Fcukers and more will be performing as well.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna