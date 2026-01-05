A$AP Rocky Unveils Winona Ryder-Starring Video For New Single “Punk Rocky”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 5th, 2026 - 12:46 PM

Today, multi-hyphenated artist, entrepreneur, actor and fashion icon A$AP Rocky has unleashed his latest single, “Punk Rocky”. The dynamic track was written by Rakim Mayers, Cristoforo Donadi, Adam King Feeney Ging and Zach Fogarty and as a whole, the tune is fabulous by how it is raw, unfiltered and unmistakably Rocky, which sees the artist setting the tone for this new era.

The accompanying video for “Punk Rocky,” directed by A$AP Rocky alongside Folkert Verdoorn and Simon Becks (collectively known as The Three Musketeers), was produced by Magna Studios, Freenjoy and AWGE. The video includes iconic actress Winona Ryder who just came off of the final season of Stranger Things as well as musical genius Danny Elfman on drums. Last year, A$AP Rocky revealed that Elfman was working with him on his new album Don’t Be Dumb. What is great about the music video is how each scene tells a story of the rapper and his crew being arrested for the wild actions in the community.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock