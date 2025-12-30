Dave Mustaine Promises Megadeth Will Not Backtrack On Farewell Plans

Home News Cait Stoddard December 30th, 2025 - 1:02 PM

According to metalinjection.net, in a new interview with Metal Hammer magazine, Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine talked about the band’s recently announced farewell chapter by making it clear that he has no intention of reversing the course. When being asked about whether Megadeth could eventually follow the same path as bands like Mötley Crüe or Slayer, Mustaine said: “I don’t think so. You see the scuttlebutt that is associated with bands like that. You know they never follow through with it and stick to their word.”

Megadeth‘s upcoming self-titled album has already been confirmed as the band’s final studio release. However, Mustaine did leave the door open to one possible exception, which is a live album documenting their farewell tour. “Look, it all depends on how the statements are crafted,” he explained. “So, we’re doing no more studio albums. Does that mean there might be a live album at the end of all of this? Yeah, it certainly looks that way.”

Rather than viewing the farewell as a clean break, Mustaine framed Megadeth as something that will always exist beyond touring and releases: “I don’t think there is going to be a morning after. “I think for all of us, we’re always going to be in Megadeth. We’re always going to be brothers now and best friends and we’re always going to be responsible for making some of the most fun music that bassists and guitarists and drummers will ever want to play,” said Mustaine.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson