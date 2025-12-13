Megadeth Announces Nashville Immersive Listening Event For January 2026

Home News Leila Franco December 13th, 2025 - 1:46 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Megadeth have announced a special immersive fan experience set to take place in Nashville, Let There Be Shred: The Ultimate Megadeth Immersive Listening Event. The one-day celebration will be held on Saturday, January 17th, 2026, in La Vergne, Tennessee, just six days before the release of their final studio album arriving on January 23rd.

Designed as an all-encompassing deep dive into the band’s music and legacy, the event promises to bring fans closer to Megadeth than ever before. Attendees will be treated to an exclusive first listen of the upcoming album in a fully immersive setting, with a rare chance to experience the record as it was intended before its official release. Beyond the listening session, Let There Be Shred will feature a packed itinerary showing different facets of the band’s career. The day includes an acoustic Megadeth performance, giving fans an intimate reimagining of the group’s sound. A Megadeth Master Class is also planned, alongside a Gibson Guitar Talk that dives into the gear and techniques behind the band’s iconic riffs and solos. Rounding things out will be a band Q&A, allowing fans to hear firsthand stories and insights from the members themselves.

In the lead-up to the album’s release, Megadeth have already shared two new tracks. “I Don’t Care” and the album’s first official single, “Tipping Point,” both of which showcase the band’s sharp-edged songwriting. They’ve also revealed a special bonus track, a reimagined version of Metallica’s “Ride The Lightning.”

With Let There Be Shred, Megadeth are marking the end of their studio album journey not quietly, but with a celebration that honors their music, influence and decades-long bond with fans.