Megadeth Unveil Thrilling New Single & Video “Let There Be Shred”

Metal legends Megadeth have been turning up the excitement around their coming 2026 self-titled final album. Today came the latest single and video released in anticipation of the swansong release, titled “Let There Be Shred!” The new track, described as “a rapid-fire manifesto” with “a tsunami of sound,” can be found on the band’s YouTube channel.

The intense and speedy track features a video starring an assortment of fighters in a martial arts tournament, including Megadeth singer and frontman Dave Mustaine under then name “Shred.” The fighters clash using a variety of styles set to the titular shredding of the guitar. Megadeth mascot Vic Rattlehead is also present overseeing the battles.

“When Megadeth started we said we would be fast and furious…we said so on the flyers we handed out,” Mustaine said about the track. “This song is fast and furious. Know it! It has a very hooky chorus that draws you in and you can’t help but play air guitar and headbang to this one. It’s the second video from the new record that we made with Keith [Leman], who also directed ‘I Don’t Care.’ It was a blast to make and it’s a tribute to my first Sensei, Benny ‘The Jet’ Urquidez and my Professor, Reggie Almieda. Everyone on the set was really stoked to see each of us do our stunts. In the end, we got the balance of shredding and ass kicking just right!”

MEGADETH is set for release January 23rd, 2026, and will mark the end of the band’s over 40 year history of shredding, complete with a farewell tour from the group.