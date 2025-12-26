Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Reveals Dupuytren’s Contracture Diagnosis

Home News Steven Taylor December 26th, 2025 - 2:02 PM

Megadeth recently made the announcement that their upcoming album self-titled release would also be the swan song for the band. Megadeth, the seventeenth album from the band, would mark the last from the band when it drops in January 2026. With the band’s over four decade long run, it’s easy to understand why the group is finally calling it quits, but recently frontman Dave Mustaine opened up about his health struggles that played a large part in the decision to finally say farewell to the legendary metal act.

As Loudwire reports, Mustaine had already spoken about contributing factors in the decision, including health concerns and pain in his hands. Recently, however, in an interview with MariskalRockTV, Mustaine had shared he has been suffering from Dupuytren’s contracture, a hand condition where thick tissue under the skin of the hand draws one or more fingers towards the palm and makes it difficult or impossible to rest them. While some treatments exist to relieve pain and slow the condition down, it cannot be cured and can not only be reoccurring but worsening.

Mustaine said that during the recording of the coming final album, he was experiencing an immense amount of pain in his hands. “I just said one day to my management, ‘You know, I don’t know how much longer I’m gonna be able to do this,'” Mustaine recalled. “I didn’t say, ‘Hey, I wanna retire right now.’ It’s gonna make my finger come down like this. It’s already started, where it’s kind of bunching up a little bit. And then if you look at the tips of my fingers, they’re severely arthritic. So all those bumps makes it really painful to play.” Mustaine stated he plans to receive surgery to counteract the condition, but that he also does not want to risk any delays or setbacks prior to the farewell tour. “If I wait until my hands are causing a problem and I try it and it doesn’t work, well then I’ve toured everywhere,” he said. “I’ve said farewell everybody and am not leaving stuff unsaid or unfinished.”