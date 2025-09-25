Megadeth Releases Teaser For New Single “Tipping Point” to be Released Next Week

Home News Jasmina Pepic September 25th, 2025 - 8:10 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Megadeth has recently released a teaser for their new single. Set to release next week, the single is titled “Tipping Point”. The teaser depicts a 30 second clip of the song.

Megadeth will be releasing their single on Friday, October 3rd. In mid-August, the band announced that its upcoming LP will be the band’s last, with the Dave Mustaine-led outfit embarking on a farewell tour in 2026. Blabbermouth reports that Mustaine and the rest of Megadeth have yet to reveal the final album’s title, release date or the band’s remaining tour dates. However, fans can pre-save the album at the band’s official website here.

In a press release announcing Megadeth’s final album and farewell tour, Mustaine thanked fans for their commitment and love while celebrating the band’s impact on the music world.

“There’s so many musicians that have come to the end of their career, whether accidental or intentional,” Mustaine said. “Most of them don’t get to go out on their own terms on top, and that’s where I’m at in my life right now. I have traveled the world and have made millions upon millions of fans and the hardest part of all of this is saying goodbye to them.”

He continued. “We can’t wait for you to hear this album and see us on tour. If there was ever a perfect time for us to put out a new album, it’s now. If there was ever a perfect time to tour the world, it’s now. This is also a perfect time for us to tell you that it’s our last studio album. We’ve made a lot of friends over the years and I hope to see all of you on our global farewell tour. Don’t be mad, don’t be sad, be happy for us all, come celebrate with me these next few years. We have done something together that’s truly wonderful and will probably never happen again. We started a musical style, we started a revolution, we changed the guitar world and how it’s played, and we changed the world. The bands I played in have influenced the world. I love you all for it. Thank you for everything.”