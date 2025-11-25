Megadeth Announces Winter 2026 Canadian Farewell Tour Dates With Anthrax & Exodus

Home News Cait Stoddard November 25th, 2025 - 1:55 PM

According to Metalinjection.net, Megadeth has announced a 2026 Canadian tour with support from the metal bands Anthrax and Exodus. Everything kicks off on February 15, in Victoria, British Columbia, with dates running through March 6, in Québec City. The upcoming tour’s itinerary shows Megadeth and company visiting 12 cities in total. For tickets and more information, click here.

According to Consequence.net, the upcoming Canadian outing is part of Megadeth’s farewell tour, which is expected to last between three to five years. Later in 2026, Megadeth and Anthrax will join up with Iron Maiden as support for the latter’s North American tour launching in August.

Megadeth Tour Dates

​​2/15 – Victoria, BC – Save–On–Foods Memorial Centre #

2/17 – Abbotsford, BC – Rogers Forum #

2/18 – Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place #

2/20 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome #

2/21 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place #

2/24 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre #

2/25 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre #

2/28 – London, ON – Canada Life Place #

3/1 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre #

3/3 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre #

3/4 – Moncton, NB – Avenir Centre #

3/6 – Québec City, QC – Videotron Centre #

Photo Credit: Marv Watson