John Lydon Claims Former Sex Pistols Bandmates Did Not Reach Out to Him After His Wife’s Death

Khalliah Gardner December 28th, 2025 - 1:58 PM

John Lydon, well-known as the lead singer of the famous punk band Sex Pistols, recently opened up about his emotional struggles after his wife Nora Forster died. He shared feeling let down and sad because he didn’t hear from or get support from his former bandmates during this tough time in his life. Lydon felt very alone when he really needed comfort and friendship from those who had been a big part of his past. According to NME, not hearing from these old friends made him feel even more lonely and showed how important it is to have connection and empathy when dealing with personal loss.

Forster, who died after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease, was always there for Lydon and meant a lot to him. Her death deeply affected him personally. For Lydon, the well-known leader of the famous punk band Sex Pistols, losing Forster felt like losing part of himself. As he dealt with this loss, he hoped those from his past in the punk rock scene would show some understanding or support during this tough time.

The band’s impact is clear, but their past is full of fights and disagreements. Even though the members didn’t always get along, Lydon hoped that Forster’s death would bring them closer together again. His thoughts show there’s still tension between them even now. This ongoing conflict contrasts with how much people love the Sex Pistols’ music despite these personal issues among its members. This revelation adds to the Sex Pistols’ history, showing how personal struggles often come with being famous in rock and roll.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado