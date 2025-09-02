Sex Pistols & Frank Carter Postpone Fall 2025 North American Tour After Steven Jones Breaks His Wrist

Home News Cait Stoddard September 2nd, 2025 - 12:43 PM

According to Blabbermouth.net, Frank Carter and The Sex Pistols have announced the cancellation of their summer and fall 2025 North American tour. Earlier today, Jones released the following statement through social media: “I’ve got some good news and bad news. What do you want first? Okay, the bad news: I’ve broken my wrist, so unfortunately we won’t be doing any shows for a while. The good news is the surgeon said I will be back playing guitar in the not-too-distant future. The other good news is I’ll be 70 tomorrow! God bless and God save the wrist.”

In response to Jones’s statement, The Sex Pistols said: “The performances will be postponed and rescheduled when Steve has fully recovered. Please check local venue websites and our social media for more information. We appreciate your understanding and support.”

The 2025 North American run with Carter was was scheduled to begin on September 16, at the Longhorn Ballroom in Dallas, Texas and conclude on October 16, in Los Angeles. The Sex Pistols were expected to perform their iconic 1977 album, Never Mind The Bollocks in its entirety as well as other material.