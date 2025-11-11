John Lydon Dubs President Trump “The Sex Pistols Of Politics”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 11th, 2025 - 7:20 PM

According to NME.com, the former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon has shared his thoughts on politics during a new interview with The Mirror and recalled the time he met the U.S. President. Lydon’s comments came shortly after he told the outlet his stance on the royal family by saying that while he has “nothing against them as human beings”, he does believe that they are “born in a bird cage” and have things “overspent on them”.

While jumping into politics, he added: “Nigel Farage is like someone you would meet at a fairground who says ‘do you want to buy one of these watches?’” and of Donald Trump, he adds: “I met him once and I did not like him.” Lydon went on to share how the moment was at the VH1 music awards, which he was attending with his wife Nora, who died in 2023.

“I had a show called Rotten Radio and I was invited. My lovely wife came with me,” Lydon said. “Trump was going in with Jennifer Lopez and Nora trod on her dress and tore the train and they went nuts on us. It was a gorgeous fiasco. Trump is the Sex Pistols of politics.”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado