John Lydon Disses Sex Pistols and New Frontman Frank Carter “Come on, Mr Carter, you’re not Johnny Rotten, I am. Right? Stop it”

Michelle Grisales May 28th, 2025 - 6:57 PM

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado

John Lydon, formerly known as Johnny Rotten, has once again voiced his frustration with the reformed Sex Pistols and their current frontman, Frank Carter according to NME. Carter, known for his work with Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and Gallows, stepped into the role last year as the band reunited for a string of performances.

This new version of the punk group began performing intimate shows at Bush Hall in London and followed with a UK tour and a notable performance at the Royal Albert Hall for the Teenage Cancer Trust series. Despite their momentum, Lydon has been outspoken in his disapproval and has previously shared that he would never rejoin the group.

In a recent conversation with Classic Rock, Lydon doubled down on his criticisms, saying, “[It’s] a dumbing down of all the integrity, intensity, genuine honesty and heartfelt emotions I put into that band.” He added, “Come on, Mr Carter, you’re not Johnny Rotten, I am. Right? Stop it.” However, he did acknowledge one positive note, admitting, “I actually think he took it on in the right spirit.”

Lydon, who now fronts Public Image Ltd. (PiL), has distanced himself entirely from the Pistols’ revival, calling the group’s current form “childish.” He said, “They’ve killed the content… I’m not going to give a helping hand to this any longer.”

Guitarist Steve Jones recently admitted the group didn’t consider asking Lydon to return, saying they haven’t communicated in 17 years. Still, he was pleasantly surprised by the lack of negative feedback regarding Carter’s addition and said, “We all get along… There was no backlash whatsoever.”

As the Sex Pistols prepare for their summer tour and international dates, Lydon remains focused on PiL’s upcoming “This Is Not The Last Tour” run, with new “raucous” music reportedly in the works.