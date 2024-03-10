John Lydon Says Immigration Caused “Animosity” & “Division” In The UK

Home News Jordan Rizo March 10th, 2024 - 12:18 PM

Photo Credits: David Uzzardi

The former frontman of Sex Pistol, John Lydon, has publicly expressed his opinion on immigration in The UK, and it may leave a sour taste in some people’s mouths. According to NME news, the Irish singer has recently opinionated that immigration has created negative consequences in The UK such as “division and animosity”.

The source continues to expand on the musician’s point of view when it comes to London as a whole. Lydon admits that he preferred the nation when he was in his childhood compared to now because there are many factors that have lowered the nation’s value in his eyes, with the top cause being immigration. Although the singer/songwriter’s own parents were immigrants themselves, he is still very adamant on concluding that immigration was not the best idea for the idea, or at least not the way they went about it. For instance, NME shares a statement by Lydon in which he concludes, “It’s created a real, real animosity in communities. The division… when you import so many people with a completely different point of view, they’re not going to adapt to yours. They’re going to stay and bring the problems they’re allegedly escaping from with them.”

Although some of Lydon’s points seem rational and logical, it can still be very offensive to some people, especially fans of his that could be undocumented immigrants. The topic of immigration in the United States has been very prominent for decades and as one can see, other nations are also dealing with this phenomenon. Nevertheless, Lydon’s disclosure showcases his willingness to provide authentic and realistic personal perspectives.