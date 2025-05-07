John Lydon Speaks Out Against Kneecap “You are my enemy from here on in for the rest of your mediocre existence.”

Home News Michelle Grisales May 7th, 2025 - 8:20 PM

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado

John Lydon, the outspoken former frontman of the Sex Pistols, has launched a verbal attack on Irish rap trio Kneecap following their controversial performance at Coachella 2025. The band stirred global debate after projecting the phrase “Fuck Israel, Free Palestine” during their set, leading the crowd in pro-Palestinian chants and delivering a speech supporting Gaza, according to NME.

The incident triggered widespread criticism and footage from earlier shows, featuring statements that appeared to support militant groups and incite violence against UK politicians, which has reportedly caught the attention of counter-terrorism authorities.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Lydon spoke of Kneecap’s actions and used the title of their band as a play on words to a form of punishment they deserve: “They need a bloody good kneecapping!” To add onto that he said, “You shouldn’t be talking like that, you shouldn’t be making enemies of your fellow human beings.”

He also added, “You are my enemy from here on in for the rest of your mediocre existence.” He then denounced the group’s references to harming Members of Parliament, “If you’re advocating the death of another human being, then you have no cause whatsoever.”

Kneecap, however, has denied promoting violence. They clarified their stance, saying they reject all forms of violence and have never supported groups like Hamas or Hezbollah. The band maintains that certain videos were taken out of context and weaponized.

Despite facing backlash, including visa issues and cancelled shows across the UK and Europe, Kneecap have received strong support from artists such as Pulp, Massive Attack and Fontaines D.C., who argue their right to free expression must be upheld.