According to consequence.net, John Lydon, who is known as Johnny Rotten, has ruled out any reunion with the Sex Pistols by saying his former bandmates are now following in the Walt Disney’s woke expectations: “Never, not after what I consider their dirty deeds, let them wallow in Walt Disney woke expectations.”
“They’ve killed the content, or done their best to and turned the whole thing into a rubbish, childishness, and that’s unacceptable. Sorry, I’m not going to give a helping hand to this any longer, as far as I am concerned, I am the Pistols and they’re not,” said Lydon.
The artist then referenced the song “Public Image” from his band Public Image Ltd: “You never listened to a word that I said/ You only seen me from the clothes that I wear/ Or did the interest go so much deeper?/ It must have been to the color of my hair.”
“Listen, the opening line in ‘Public Image’ really seriously applied to the old Pistols back then, and still does,” explained Lydon. “They had to get Billy Idol in 2023 and now Mr. Carter, to come in and listen to my lyric] for them, that’s a clown’s circus at work.”
While Sex Pistols are touring with Frank Carter, Lydon is touring extensively with Public Image Ltd. this year, with dates scheduled from late May through late August. Tickets are available here. Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado
Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado