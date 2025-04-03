Home News Cait Stoddard April 3rd, 2025 - 5:53 PM

According to consequence.net, John Lydon, who is known as Johnny Rotten, has ruled out any reunion with the Sex Pistols by saying his former bandmates are now following in the Walt Disney’s woke expectations: “Never, not after what I consider their dirty deeds, let them wallow in Walt Disney woke expectations.”

“They’ve killed the content, or done their best to and turned the whole thing into a rubbish, childishness, and that’s unacceptable. Sorry, I’m not going to give a helping hand to this any longer, as far as I am concerned, I am the Pistols and they’re not,” said Lydon.

The artist then referenced the song “Public Image” from his band Public Image Ltd: “You never listened to a word that I said/ You only seen me from the clothes that I wear/ Or did the interest go so much deeper?/ It must have been to the color of my hair.”